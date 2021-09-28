Report of child locked in hot car results in chase, arrests

(ANDREW CO.) -- Charges are pending against two people following a police chase after a report of a child being locked in a hot, parked vehicle.

According to a news release from the Andrew County Sheriff's Department, they had been summoned to the T Stop convenience store on the report that there was an unresposive child locked inside a parked vehicle at that location. However, it continued to say that by the time they had arrived the vehicle had already departed that location.

The release said after they located the vehicle driving on Highway 71 it took off at a high rate of speed. Following a chase onto Highway 59, they reported the vehicle to have engine problems and slowed down. When they thought they had the situation under control, the release said the driver fled the vehicle and ran across Interstate 29 before being apprehended.

He was taken into custody along with a female passenger in the vehicle.

The Andrew County Ambulance District checked on their well-being, along with two minor children who were also in the vehicle.