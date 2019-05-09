UPDATE: Kansas State officials say scene safe, no injuries after reports of shots fired

(MANHATTAN, Kan.)— The Kansas State University's official Twitter account said there were reports of shots fired on campus Thursday morning, but just before noon, officials said the scene was safe and no injuries were reported.
According to the Twitter account, the reports of shots fired took place at the K-State Foundation Building on the corner of Kimball and Dennison Avenues just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
The original tweet also said there were officers on the scene and people are still being asked to avoid the scene to allow officers to investigate the incident.
