Clear

UPDATE: Kansas State officials say scene safe, no injuries after reports of shots fired

The Kansas State University's official Twitter account said there were reports of shots fired on campus Thursday morning, but just before noon, officials said the scene was safe and no injuries were reported.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 11:32 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 12:05 PM

(MANHATTAN, Kan.)— The Kansas State University's official Twitter account said there were reports of shots fired on campus Thursday morning, but just before noon, officials said the scene was safe and no injuries were reported.

According to the Twitter account, the reports of shots fired took place at the K-State Foundation Building on the corner of Kimball and Dennison Avenues just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The original tweet also said there were officers on the scene and people are still being asked to avoid the scene to allow officers to investigate the incident. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
For the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that has passed through this Thursday morning. Highs for our Thursday will be below average in the lower 50s thanks to the cloudy cover and a breezy northwest wind, gusting up 20 mph at times.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events