Rescuers pull man from floodwaters to safety

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man had to be rescued in St. Joseph Thursday after he canoed through a flooded road and got stuck.

It happened off Frederick Road near the 102 River. Heavy rain leads to high water and flooding in parts of Buchanan County Thursday afternoon.

The man’s canoe flipped and he tried to swim back but the water was too strong, SJPD Fire Captain Mike Wacker said. Firefighters found the man in strong waters holding on to a tree for safety.

Two of the firefighters waded out into the water tethered by rope to four other firefighters on the ground. The group worked to pull the man to safety and had no injuries, Wacker said.

Residents in the area told Wacker they had never seen anything like this before.

The 102 River at Rosendale, north of St. Joseph, was observed at 23.27 ft Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Flood Stage is 18 feet.

An adult can be knocked off their feet in 6 inches of floodwater, according to MoDOT. A foot of rushing water can carry away most cars.

Wacker said many are not prepared for how fast water rises or how little it takes to become a dangerous situation.

“The gentlemen that we brought out of the water today he said it rose at least 18-24 inches just today so when the water rises that quick it kind of takes people off-guard," Wacker said.