Residents Express Opposition to Wind Farms in Buchanan County

For three hours, residents expressed their concerns over the possible development of wind farms in Northeast Buchanan County.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 9:08 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

None of the residential speakers spoke in favor of the possibilty of wind farms being developed in Northeast Buchanan County during a public hearing Wednesday. There will be a second hearing Thursday evening at the Buchanan County Courthouse at 6PM. 

