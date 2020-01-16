Residents Express Opposition to Wind Farms in Buchanan County

None of the residential speakers spoke in favor of the possibilty of wind farms being developed in Northeast Buchanan County during a public hearing Wednesday. There will be a second hearing Thursday evening at the Buchanan County Courthouse at 6PM.
