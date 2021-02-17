Clear
Residents, business owners still recovering after blackouts

The owner of The Mark-It and an area resident are sharing their experiences after Tuesday's prolonged blackout.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 9:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Area residents and business owners are reacting after being without power for several hours Tuesday.

Staff at The Mark-It were hard at work for much of Wednesday printing shirts and stitching hats after having to close their doors the day before because of the outage.

"We’ll just play catch up and we’ll get it done!" Korey Massey, owner, The Mark-It said. 

Massey said the blackout started around 7 a.m., and lasted into the afternoon. 

"It was pretty bad because we have a lot of machines here that require ink to circulate through," She said. "If those get below a certain temperature we start having problems."

Area residents had an even longer wait, LaTonya Williams who lives near the area recounted her ordeal. 

"It was a total of eight hours with no power no heat," She said. "It was horrible."

Williams added that her search for answers as to when power would be restored wasn’t easy, she said calls to Evergy didn’t make it through.

"I call two, three times in a row," Williams said. "Every time I call, [I get hung up on] on the middle of it.  Now, I’m cold and mad."

The lights may have since come back on, but not before serious damage was done to Massey's expensive equipment.

"One machine is messed up in which we’ll have to replace some parts in it." She said. 

Williams shared what she’d like to see more of from the power company the next time an outage occurs.

"Communication more than anything," She said. "Don’t just leave us in the dark."

A car accident at the intersection likely played a role in prolonging the outage. 

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
