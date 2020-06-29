Clear

Residents continue to clean up after weekend storms

The City of St. Joseph still has two open debris drop-off locations at the old Riverfront Park west of downtown off Francis Street and north of Heritage Park.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 9:51 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer heat didn't stop people from clearing their storm debris Sunday.

Many neighborhoods across St. Joseph still had downed tree limbs and small twigs scattered everywhere.

Citizens were still cleaning up what Saturday’s storm left behind as strong winds even brought larger sections of trees down.

The City of St. Joseph still has two open debris drop-off locations at the old Riverfront Park west of downtown off Francis Street and north of Heritage Park.

The Bode Sports Complex parking lot drop-off location is closed due to capacity of debris.

According to the City of St. Joseph, the last date to drop-off debris at these locations is August 1. Commercial companies are not allowed to use these locations for dropping off storm debris.

Only St. Joseph residents are allowed to drop off storm debris at these locations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Disturbances to our south and southwest will begin to influence northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas again Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon into the evening we have a chance for scattered showers/storms. Tuesdays we could also see some isolated to scattered showers. Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories