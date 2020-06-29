Residents continue to clean up after weekend storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer heat didn't stop people from clearing their storm debris Sunday.

Many neighborhoods across St. Joseph still had downed tree limbs and small twigs scattered everywhere.

Citizens were still cleaning up what Saturday’s storm left behind as strong winds even brought larger sections of trees down.

The City of St. Joseph still has two open debris drop-off locations at the old Riverfront Park west of downtown off Francis Street and north of Heritage Park.

The Bode Sports Complex parking lot drop-off location is closed due to capacity of debris.

According to the City of St. Joseph, the last date to drop-off debris at these locations is August 1. Commercial companies are not allowed to use these locations for dropping off storm debris.

Only St. Joseph residents are allowed to drop off storm debris at these locations.