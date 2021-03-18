Residents frustrated with dumping along Contrary Creek

(DeKALB, Mo.) Eight months after Contrary Creek flooded sending rising waters into St. Joseph's Southside neighborhood, resident are upset over Illegal dumping along the creek.

The sight of large piles of brush and trash in the creek is more than just an eyesore, it’s stirs an unsettling fear of deja-vu.

"If that goes in that creek, we’re in trouble again you know." Ron Baker Southside resident said.

Near SW Bethel and SW Lower DeKalb Rd., the latter is in jeopardy of a portion falling into the creek.

Aaron Armstrong, a southside resident and community activist is echoing the frustration residents feel. In addition to an excess of brush near the creek, bulky trash items like a refrigerator, tires coolers and other garbage has also been dumped into the creek.

Residents are frustrated the creek still looks like this after excess brush created a log jam that caused the flood last July.

"It’s pretty sad that we have a landfill and people are turning this into a landfill." Armstrong said.

Ron Hook, Western Buchanan County commissioner is also concerned about scenes like this, he said dumping can lead to accelerated erosion around the creek.

"When it gets wet, the weight of the limbs and trees and stuff that they dump there cause that bank to cave off." Hook said

Residents say something simply must be done to keep the creek clear and their neighborhood safe.