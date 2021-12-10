Resources in the community for homeless to get shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One group of people the cold weather has a big effect on is the homeless.

Trying to stay warm, they sometimes resort to using abandoned houses and buildings as a place to stay, but that can lead to safety issues and potential fires. The homeless need safer places to stay and that's where local agencies come in to help.

"With our Catholic Charities currently we have 38 households that we pay for rent in the St. Joseph area that includes we have 77 participants," Sonia Campbell said.

Sonia Campbell is the community housing programs manager at Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph. She says they have resources available at their office to help anyone who is homeless, including veterans.

"And we help veterans and also veterans that are at risk of losing their housing," Campbell said.

Catholic Charities is part of a coalition with other agencies in town that are working towards better meeting the needs of the homeless population. Another group involved is United Way of St. Joseph, who has services and provides a path to get anyone the help they need.

"We're answering the phone 24 hours a day seven days a week regularly and we do get calls from people who are seeking support," Kylee Strough said.

Kylee Strough is the president of the United Way of St. Joseph. She says that there is a plan in the works to create another shelter soon.

"We've been meeting regularly, weekly with a coalition of social service agencies in the community to talk about an emergency winter shelter plan," Strough said.

Campbell also mentions that by working together with local organizations is how they are making progress towards a future community with minimal homelessness.

"We coordinate together to work to help each individual that is on the continuum of care that come in through our doors," Campbell said.

A statement from fire inspector Bob Blizzard at the St. Joseph Fire Department says, "no one should be in a vacant or otherwise boarded up building in St. Joseph because they aren't safe or were condemned because they were unsafe."