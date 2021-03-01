Restaurant Week begins Tuesday

(St. JOSEPH, Mo) COVID has hit many local restaurants across the nation, but St. Joseph is bringing back restaurant week for another year.

“I believe this is the second year that they put this on for us and we’re pretty excited about it, it brought us business last year,” said Pronto Cafe's Nancy McCormack.

Pronto Cafe is one of 31 businesses participating.

After last years, they now have more of an idea of what to expect.

“Last year we just tried to go with what we had cause we weren’t quite sure and this year because of the success from last year, we created a sandwich just for it, so we’ll see how it goes!”said McCormack.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says they are happy to hold the week long event.

“We thought it would be a fun way to showcase different restaurants locally here in town,” said VP of Membership of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, Natalie Redmond.

Due to COVID, this year restaurants will have a carry-out option for customers.

Officials believe that the event will help out the businesses after the last 12 months.

“Because i think like Kansas City, we thought now was more important than ever to support local restaurants so its not a year to not do it," said Redmond.

While businesses are preparing, the week event is transitioning more towards a traditional Restaurant Week.

Meaning businesses will have special menu items that will only be available this week.

“Great way for them to try new recipes, try things out of the ordinary and really just kind of have fun with it,” said Redmond.

“Maybe its a new place you haven't tried and you wanted to, and they got specials for you this week. So people need to come out," said McCormack.