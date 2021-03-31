Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Restaurant employees are now eligible for COVID vaccine after Missouri moves into phase 2

Phase 2 of the COVID vaccine has opened in Missouri. Opening the door for another 880,000 Missourians to get the shot.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Phase 2 of the COVID vaccine has opened in Missouri.

"I think the more people we can get vaccinated, the faster this will go away," said La Mesa employee Sarah Downs.

This phase opens the door for another 880,000 Missourians to get the shot, including restaurant employees.

Places like La Mesa won't require employees to be vaccinated, they will just encourage them.

"We cannot obligate it to nobody, but they really understand what is the La Mesa position, what is the restaurant business position," said La Mesa Owner David Torres.

Some employees say the vaccine will make customers and themselves feel safer.

"I want us workers to be safe plus the customers and the kids that come in from newborns to young age," said La Mesa employee Christy Harman.

"It does make me feel safe, I cant wait for it (COVID) to go away its just really hard to speak to people with a mask on face to face, but as for now its (masks and vaccines) a good thing," said Downs.

La Mesa employees say the COVID vaccine is like any other situation.

You always want to feel safe, but it's up to every employee to make the right decision for themselves.

"It's in any situation, the flu situation, the cold situation and in any vital situation we need to try and feel safe," said Torres.

As restaurant employees become eligible, some say it is important for those eligible to receive it.

"I think its highly important. I mean there's a lot of people you know that cant receive it cause they can't get there or they have no transportation so its very helpful for everyone just to do their part so that we can all get through this and move on," said Downs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
A cold night as we head into your Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20's. Winds will remain a bit breezy tonight out of the northwest. Drier air has moved into the area as high pressure will continue to settle in over our area. Cooler temperatures will continue on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories