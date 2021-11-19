Restaurant employees protest, owner responds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The restaurant Archie's in south St. Joseph has been open for less than a year, but current and former employees say the owner has a long history of money issues.

Current and former workers of Archie's stood outside the restaurant Thursday holding up signs demanding the owner to pay up.

They say their paychecks bounced, the owner says there's more to the story.

Here's both sides.

"I know that these people worked hard for what they did and the money that he owes them,” Ashley Sharp, a former employee said.

Ashley Sharp used to work at Archie's restaurant in the southside.

She worked for the business owner Scott Rowland off and on since March 2020 before quitting more than a month ago.

"That's the first time my personal check had ever bounced but I had heard of other employees not getting paid starting over in Wathena,” Sharp said.

Sharp says she went to cash her last check in September.

"I took it to the bank four different days and it would not clear," Sharp said.

Her check eventually cleared but her experience made her want to show up and support others who say their checks also bounced.

"I really feel for these kids because most of the people he is hurting are kids. These are innocent kids that he's hurting." "I'm an adult. I can take that I can eat it but these kids can't. They are just starting. What if that was their first job?” Sharp said.

The mom of one of those kids is Tylesa Bonnett.

Her son is a junior at Benton High School and started working at Archie's about a month ago.

"He got a job here on his own. He was proud and his first and second paycheck, they bounced,” Bonnett said.

While at the protest she got a call from a woman who said the problem was now fixed.

"I'm glad that my son will be able to cash his check but this is a whole bigger problem,” Bonnett said.

We spoke to Rowland.

The owner responded to each allegation starting with Bonnet's son's last check.

He admits that was his mistake.

"It is definitely my fault," Rowland said. "I went back to the bank and put $10 more dollars in because apparently it was $5 short.”

Rowland says at the end of the day what matters is his workers were paid.

"I have paid everyone timely. There have been times where money has overlapped and peoples' checks bounced but they came to me and I paid them cash,” Rowland said.

Everyone but him.

“The only person who doesn't get paid in that place and I don't get a dime from it,” Rowand said.

He says starting this week, he would be stepping away from Archies, with new managers taking over that role.

"The restaurant is making enough money to take care of itself. It's not making enough to take care of my family,” Rowland said.

He would still own Archie's, but he needed a job.

"I don't want the restaurant failing while I'm taking care of my family and I don't want my family failing while I take care of the restaurant,” Rowland said.

Protestors say they hope the new management can turn things around, resolve the current money issues, and learn from past mistakes.

"Pay the people. Period. Just pay the people,” Bonnett said.

Former employees also use a 2018 guilty plea, when Rowland was sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars while working at Applebee’s, as evidence that he's had money issues for a long time.

He says one has nothing to do with the other.

We spoke to another employee as well as a kitchen equipment supplier, both say they also were not paid.