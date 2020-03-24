Restaurant gives back to nurses and doctors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Doctors and nurses are working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving them no time to take a break.

Local restaurant Hunan’s wants to help nurses and doctors by bringing food to the ER at night.

“We’re just grateful to give back to the wonderful staff that Mosaic has. They’re taking care of everyone out there; preventing an outbreak honestly,” said general manager Jordan Cordonnier of Hunan’s. “Anything that we can do to make their day better and just help them out in anyway. We’re eternally grateful for it.”

It was the owner’s idea of taking food to the hospital after its closing hours.

One of the ER workers even publicized on Facebook about the generosity of Hunan’s delivering food.

“Giving a shout out to Hunan’s Restaurant! They’ve been bringing food to us in the ER each night when they close. This has been awesome for everyone but especially the staff that are taking their shift in our negative air pressure zone and can’t get down to the cafeteria in time. Thanks Hunan’s!”

While restaurants are closed to the public, some are allowing delivery and curb-side orders.

Mosaic Life Care is allowing food vendors to set up throughout the week to offer caregivers the opportunity to purchase food during dinner time. This allows both caregivers and local businesses to support each other.