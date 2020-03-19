Restaurants adapt to carry-out only after dine in ban goes into effect

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Across St. Joseph were many empty parking lots and closed dining facilities on the first official day of the city's restaurant and bar closure.

"What’s happening right now is unprecedented," DJ Dollison, manager of Texas Roadhouse said.

Restaurant owners and patrons reacted to all of the signs of the city’s new normal.

"You go up and down the Belt Hwy. and parking lots everywhere are empty," Jerry Arnold, a patron said.

Restaurant staff said they're doing everything they can to adapt to the new regulations. Now that dine-in service is banned, staff said they have to face the challenge of keeping all of their employees working.

"We’re trying to spread all the hours that we can give them," Dollison said.

To give employees more opportunities for work, Dollison said he opened up Texas Roadhouse to lunch service. Staff are now accepting carry out orders exclusively, in hopes to increase more customer traffic.

Many customers and employees said the uncertainty of what’s to come for restaurants can be daunting, managers said they want to do their best to get their businesses through.

"We’re just making sure we take care of our guests and our employees to make sure everybody’s happy and do the best job that we can."

The city's ban on restaurants and bars is set to last for 15 days.