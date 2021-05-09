Clear
Restaurants busy during more traditional Mother's Day

Local restaurants were full of people celebrating mom Sunday.

Posted: May 9, 2021 11:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mother’s day means a busy day for restaurants, and at La Mesa Mexican Restaurant the story was no different on Sunday.

People packed in the eatery along with many other restaurants across the city to celebrate mom.

"We want to show [our mom] our appreciation for her," Shelby Bonea said.  "It’s just not every day where you can just bring her out and...and all the grand kids."

Perhaps the greatest gift for moms as well as the rest of us was not having to stay home this Mother’s Day, unlike last year.

The change back to what most are used to seeing on this special day gave people more optimism.

"We are kind of glad that it's going down," Myrlo Hall said. "Places are more open to inviting people in."

People said they were excited to return to a more traditional way to celebrate those who this special day honors. 

Many restaurants across town experienced higher than usual crowds Sunday. 

