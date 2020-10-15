Restaurants concerned cold weather will affect business amidst pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ever since the pandemic began, restaurant owners have experienced new ways of how to run their business, such as blocking off certain tables and extending seating to outdoor dining.

With colder weather approaching, outdoor dining won't be an option for restaurants anymore, and that is bringing worry to restaurant owners like La Mesa Mexican restaurant, as they are one of the only locations in town to offer outdoor dining to their customers.

"It's a big benefit," said David Torres, Manager of La Mesa. "We still notice that some people are still afraid to be inside with a crowded place."

Torres is not excited to close down the patio in the upcoming weeks. He is worried that La Mesa will see fewer customers in the winter.

"We don't want it, but I believe it's the new normality. As soon as the cold weather increases, we close the patio area. Hopefully the people take care of themselves, and follow the recommendations to be inside, otherwise, we can lose customers that are still afraid to be inside."