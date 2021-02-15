Restaurants mostly deserted on Valentine's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At most restaurants, Valentine’s Day usually means a packed house, but not this year.

At Il Lazzarone, a local pizzeria, general manager Ronnie Phroper said the pizza place sees less traffic overall due to the pandemic.

"Valentine's Day last year was much different than Valentine’s Day this year so far," Phroper said.

Due to the slower days, Phroper said he's had to make many adjustments to get through this time.

"Had to cut labor, cut everything back, do more with less," He said. "It’s just the only way to really get through it"

Adding to the low turnout this Sunday in particular was the snowy weather and bitter cold, however it didn't keep everyone away.

"I had a good idea that the weather was gonna be pretty poor, but it didn’t stop us from getting some good pizza." Wyatt Klaus, diner said.

Klaus along with his girlfriend Josette Nelson spent their valentine’s day in the restaurant, both said they wanted to get out and have as normal of a restaurant experience as they could.

Phroper said he remains optimistic about the future in the midst of all the uncertainty,

"Once it warms back up it’s gonna be fine," He said. "Vaccines are coming out people are starting to feel a little more safe. We just have to get through this winter."

Phroper wasn't the only one waiting for the day we can all gather in crowds again.

"I can’t wait till things are back to normal," Nelson said. "I miss just normal human connection and getting to see people hug people, handshakes, high fives all that fun stuff."

Il Lazzerone considered closing early on Sunday because of the low turnout.