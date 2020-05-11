Restaurants start to re-open with precautions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Restaurants around St. Joseph are starting to re-open again. Many safety precautions are being practiced as the dine-in experience is re-introduced.

Texas Roadhouse is offering dine-in service for the first time in over a month. The manager wanted to re-open but wanted to make sure that the customers felt safe as well.

"Right now everybody is in gloves in masks and some in safety glasses," said DJ Dollison, manager of Texas Roadhouse. "We have dedicated a person that's going around cleaning every 30 minutes that's going to take care of the doors and the handles and anything that anybody is going to touch and make sure that's clean and ready for the next guest."

The restaurant could have opened last week as the city's stay-at-home order was lifted, but Dollison wanted to wait an extra week to train and prepare the employees on the new safety procedures.

"If we're going to open, we're going to do it the right way and the safe way," said Dollison. "Pretty much everything has changed. We are doing booth by booth now. A space between everybody. Everybody is checking in in the parking lot in their car and we are going to text them when it's time to come inside."

Texas Roadhouse is back to its normal hours and is still offering curbside and to-go orders.