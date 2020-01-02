Clear

Retailers Continuing Sales After Holidays

Shoppers still looking for a good deal still have a chance as some retailers are continuing holiday sales in the new year.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

JC Penny is one of local businesses that are continuing its holiday sales by offering discounts on clearance items up to 75% off regular price. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Thursday will start off cloudier than we have been in a couple of days with some light rain showers starting early. The heaviest rain will be impacting regions just South of the viewing area. Highs will start to decrease on Thursday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see another round of snow flurries much like ones from last week. They should be on the lighter side but don't be surprised if there are some heavier pockets embedded within them.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories