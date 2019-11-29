Retailers hope to capitalize on holiday weekend deals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Shoppers are out and about in search of everything on their wish lists…and of course, they’re all looking for that perfect gift for just the right price.

"We love the deals," Jennifer Friedrichsen, a shopper, said. "The deals are a lot better than we can get any other time of the year."

Shoppers are pulling out all the stops for the perfect shopping experience, but the way shoppers and retailers approach the shopping event is changing.

More and more stores have extended their Black Friday deals to cover the entire Thanksgiving weekend and even the holiday itself.

Starting as early as Thanksgiving afternoon more and more stores are opening their doors.

"It’s not just one day or one weekend anymore it’s actually throughout the week type deal," Hoa Nguyen, store manager Gordman's said.

Many of the Black Friday deals now last through the weekend, retail staff said it gives customers more time to jump-start their holiday shopping.