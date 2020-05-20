Retailers settle in to new normal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Retailers big and small starting to welcome customers again and many are finding different ways to ensure they’re safe.

Best Buy is changing their in store experience for customers by switching to an appointment only format inside the store. They encourage shoppers to set up their appointments online before coming to the store.

"Safety is still the number one priority for customers as well as for us," Matthew Smith, a spokesman, said. "We’re taking a lot of steps to make sure people are comfortable shopping with us and healthy as well."

As an essential business, the tech chain said they wanted to strike the right balance between customer service and safety.

"Customers might want to talk to someone face to face," Smith said. "Moving forward, we have a more efficient way of helping people get that level of support that they need."

While some retailer focused on regulating traffic, others such as Rally House, are now mostly deserted.

The retailer, which just months ago saw record sales and crowded stores following the Kansas City Cheifs' Super Bowl win is struggling to keep people coming in the doors despite discounted, once highly sought after Chiefs' gear and merchandise.

"It’s usually pretty slow," Lilly Young, sales associate said. "People just come in and go."

Online traffic has risen for the sports chain, at the store locations staff are taking steps to keep them clean and safe by sanitizing the store once weekly, using and offering hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing.

The pandemic coming on the heels of their best sales ever, now they’re adjusting just like everyone else.

"The Super Bowl win up to now it’s quite a big difference," Young said.