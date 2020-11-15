Retired teacher hopes to educate others by sharing COVID battle

(TRENTON, Mo.) — Connie Olmstead spent six days in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in late August.

Olmstead shared her experience in a post on Facebook. As a retired Trenton School District teacher, she said she shared her story in the hopes that people would learn something.

“I just want people to know that this is real and it didn’t go away on the election,” she said. “A lot of people think that it’s going to go away when the elections over and it’s not going to go away until people become responsible and do what they’re supposed to do. The CDC has guidelines and we need to take them seriously.”

On Saturday, Grundy County reported 532 confirmed cases and 17 deaths due to the virus. But back when Olmstead and her husband got sick, the county only had 32 cases and one death.

“At that time people weren’t really taking this seriously, and my illness was very serious so I decided I wanted to educate people.”

Olmstead’s husband, Jay, was sick with COVID-19 for about a week before he was back outside mowing the lawn. She, however, was fine for about a week before her health took a serious turn.

“It was day 10 and my husband came home from work and I said I think I am in trouble I think I need to go to the ER,” she said.

Jay Olmstead took her to the Emergency Room at Wright Memorial Hospital. CT scans revealed Mrs. Olmstead had an enlarged liver and spleen were enlarged, she had pneumonia, gastritis, and was severely dehydrated. All the issues were a result of the virus.

The doctors decided to transfer her to Saint Luke’s North in Kansas City for treatment. The first few days were a rollercoaster of sickness where one minute she felt okay and the next she was unable to breathe, Olmstead said.

“They took my temperature and it was 103.2 and it had gone up immediately so they put in a pick line in my arm and they started me on some very strong antibiotics,” Olmstead said recalling the darkest point in her hospital stay.

“They also started me on the Remdesivir severe which is an antiviral medication that has been given to many people including the president,” she said. “I couldn’t even talk to my family on the phone to my family. They had me on 3 liters of oxygen and I was just really nauseated and weak at that point.”

She slowly started to recover and has been out of the hospital since Sept. 16. The only symptom she is still being treated for is a blood clot in her leg. She has been taking medication and doctors say it should be gone in the next four months.

The 11 cm clot was discovered by doctors during one of her follow-up appointments more than a week after Olmstead was released from the hospital. She was so surprised that blood clots could be a side effect of the virus, she wanted to pass the information on to her Facebook friends again.

“I guess that I am a teacher and educator at heart and so I wanted people to know what can happen,” she said about sharing her personal lessons on Facebook.

Her post may have even saved someone’s life.

“One of the teachers that I used to work with saw that and her brother-in-law had Covid and was not doing well and so she shared my blog with him,” Olmstead said in reference to her second Facebook post.

“He went to the ER and found out that he had a blood clot in his leg and in his lung and so she messaged me back and she said your experience and sharing it may have saved his life and well that was enough for me.”