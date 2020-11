(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One person was killed in single vehicle crash Monday afternoon three miles north of Hamilton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old David Baugher, of Richmond, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer southbound on Missouri Route 13 when the vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Baugher was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.