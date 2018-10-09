Clear
Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, water has covered portions of the U.S. 36 westbound lanes near Utica.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 2:37 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY)— According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, water has covered portions of the U.S. 36 westbound lanes near Utica.

On its Facebook page, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said water has also covered part of U.S. 65 south of Chillicothe at the Grand River Bridge. 

Authorities are also asking MoDot to shut down the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 near Utica. 

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
