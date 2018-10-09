Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY)— According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, water has covered portions of the U.S. 36 westbound lanes near Utica.
On its Facebook page, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office said water has also covered part of U.S. 65 south of Chillicothe at the Grand River Bridge.
Authorities are also asking MoDot to shut down the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 near Utica.
