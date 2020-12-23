Clear
"River Bluff at River Market"

River Bluff Brewing will open a second location in Kansas City at the River Market. The St. Joseph location will remain open.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)  River Bluff Brewing announced Tuesday morning via Facebook, they will be opening a satellite location in Kansas City.  

The satellite location will serve as a second brewery, and the home location in St. Joseph will remain open.  It will be located at 201 Main street at the River Market in the historic Kansas City Water Works building. 

"We just fell in love with the location," said Edison Derr, Co-Founder of River Bluff Brewing.  "It's just an empty shell right now, but we're working to really crank up the speed on it. It's going to be fun."

The building will be smaller than the St. Joseph location, but the owners are excited to add to the culture of Kansas City beer. 

"We are proud of St. Joseph, but at the same time we're going to embrace Kansas City because it's what we should do," Derr added. "That's what craft-beer does. We're just a big community. We're going to go down there and have a good time. We're going to learn from them; maybe they'll learn from us."

Edison explained that the brewery will continue to brew the famous St. Joseph beers in Kansas City, and experiment with new drafts specifically for Kansas City.  He also added, "And I think you'll see some things you'll like that will remind you of St. Joseph."

River Bluff's founder brewer, Joel Cummings, will be running the Kansas City location.  Cummings lives in Kansas City and has a history of working in the brewing business.  Edison and other managers will be traveling back and fourth between the two breweries. 

"This is our home," said Edison.  "You know, Chris and I, we live here. We're not going anywhere."

Staff says the new location is scheduled to open sometime in the Spring of 2021.

To read the full announcement, visit the River Bluff Brewing Facebook page.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
