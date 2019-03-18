River forecasts fluctuate, major flooding still forecast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Forecasts for the Missouri River continue to fluctuate as flooding continues in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Missouri River levels as of Monday morning:

St. Joseph: 25.97 feet, as of 10:30 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Rulo, Neb.: 26.74 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., major flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 43.72 feet, as of 11:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 28.16 feet, as of 11:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Latest forecast as of Monday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 28.3 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 26.9 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 46.1 feet on Tuesday.

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 30.9 feet on Thursday.