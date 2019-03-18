Clear

River forecasts fluctuate, major flooding still forecast

Forecasts for the Missouri River continue to fluctuate as flooding continues in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Forecasts for the Missouri River continue to fluctuate as flooding continues in parts of northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

Missouri River levels as of Monday morning:

St. Joseph: 25.97 feet, as of 10:30 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Rulo, Neb.: 26.74 feet, as of 11:30 a.m., major flood stage.

Brownville, Neb.: 43.72 feet, as of 11:15 a.m., major flood stage.

Atchison, Kan.: 28.16 feet, as of 11:00 a.m., moderate flood stage.

Latest forecast as of Monday morning from the National Weather Service:

St. Joseph: Crest of 28.3 feet on Thursday.

Rulo, Neb.: Crest of 26.9 feet on Wednesday.

Brownville, Neb.: Crest of 46.1 feet on Tuesday.

Athcison, Kan.: Crest of 30.9 feet on Thursday.

To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
