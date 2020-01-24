Clear
Rezoning of Riverfront Area

Talks over the future of the Riverfront were put on hold after a rezoning meeting was rescheduled.

Jan 24, 2020
Posted By: KQ2

The new zoning classification will allow for more flexibility and promote future development.

Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.
