Riverside Place reports 18 COVID-positive residents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a statement posted to its website Thursday, Riverside Place reported 18 COVID-19 positive residents.

“We want to inform you that Riverside Place has residents and team members who have tested positive for COVID-19. We have been in touch (with) the Missouri Department of Health, as well as officials at the CDC,” according to the facility statement.

Riverside Place is a transitional care facility providing nursing and rehabilitative care.

Other Diversicare facilities in St. Joseph

It’s one of three Diversicare facilities in St. Joseph. The other two St. Joseph Chateau and Diversicare of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph Chateau posted a statement to its website on Aug. 21 stating that although the facility has had staff test positive for COVID-19 previously, there were no new cases at that time.

Diversicare of St. Joseph also posted a statement to its website on Aug. 21 notifying the public that three residents at the facility had tested positive previously but there were no new cases at the time.

Company-wide information on COVID-19

Diversicare Healthcare Services has 62 centers throughout the United States.

According to an Aug. 6 news release about company earnings in the second quarter of 2020, company president and chief executive officer, Jay McKnight, said, “We have had over 2,500 positive cases in our patients, residents and team members and have dealt with COVID-19 directly in 56 of our 62 centers.”

Additionally, the company reports throughout the 62 centers, 259 patients who passed away had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted to the company website. Per CDC policy Diversicare facilities report deaths of those who are COVID-19 positive or presumed positive as a ‘COVID-19 death,’ the statement says. It also states that because of the condition of the elderly patients it is difficult, “if not impossible,” to determine if COVID-19 was the primary cause of death but that the patients had tested positive for the virus before passing away.