Riverside School in Elwood locked down during search for burglary suspect

(ELWOOD, Kan.) A northeast Kansas was school was put on lockdown Thursday while police searched for a burglary suspect.

Riverside USD Superintendent Robert Blair said the campus in Elwood was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes Thursday morning.

Blair said the school was on lockdown while police searched for a burglary suspect in the vicinity.

Blair said no students were ever in danger and the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.