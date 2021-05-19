Clear
Riverside students raise money to fight heart disease

Posted: May 19, 2021 12:58 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ELWOOD, Ks.) Students at Riverside USD 114 got a jump start fighting heart disease while breaking a school record.

K-8 students participated in the annual Kids Heart Challenge for the American Heart Association. The Cyclones raised the most money is the school's history, $10,225. 

The Kids Heart Challenge prompts students to learn the importance of heart health by staying active. The Cyclones learned some new jump rope skills during the two week long fundraiser. 

Coach Jonathan Winder said he's proud of how his students came together during this difficult year to better improve the lives of others. 

"I think it speaks volumes about these kids and the community. It kinda shows what hearts they have. It's very selfless and awesome of them to do this in this tough year," said Jonathan Winder, said Riverside USD 114 physical education teacher. 

Four students raised $1,000 each and a fifth student raised $500. 

Last year, the school fundraised over $6,000. 


