Clear

Riverside superintendent takes new job at North Lyon County

Riverside school district Superintendent Bob Blair has been hired as the new superintendent of North Lyon County USD 251.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: MSC News

(Wathena, Kan.) Riverside School District Superintendent Bob Blair has been hired as the new superintendent of North Lyon County USD 251.

The district's Board of Education made the selection Wednesday evening.

The Emporia Gazette reports Blair has signed a two-year contract, which is set to begin July 1 of this year.

He was among four finalists who interviewed for the position.

USD 251 Board President Matt Horton, in a news release, said Blair went above and beyond the qualifications for the job. Horton said they were looking for someone who was upbeat, involved in their schools, and involved in their community.

Blair, a native of St. Joseph, Missouri, has spent the last twenty-five years as a school administrator, teacher and coach. He has served as superintendent at Riverside USD 114 since the 2017-18 school year. Prior to that, he was principal at Wathena.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories