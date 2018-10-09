Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Riverwalk Trail closed due to flooding

The Riverwalk Trail in St. Joseph has been closed due to flooding.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 10:22 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Riverwalk Trail in St. Joseph has been closed due to flooding.

According to a statement by the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities department, levels on the Missouri River will be monitored and the trail will reopen when the water recedes.

You are urged to avoid the area.

As of Tuesday morning, the Missouri River is at 21.3 feet and is expected to rise to near 25.8 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is at 17 feet.

There is no word on when the trail will reopen. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events