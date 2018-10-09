Riverwalk Trail closed due to flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Riverwalk Trail in St. Joseph has been closed due to flooding.

According to a statement by the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation, and Civic Facilities department, levels on the Missouri River will be monitored and the trail will reopen when the water recedes.

You are urged to avoid the area.

As of Tuesday morning, the Missouri River is at 21.3 feet and is expected to rise to near 25.8 feet by Thursday morning. Flood stage is at 17 feet.

There is no word on when the trail will reopen.