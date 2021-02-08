Road crews are working to clear St. Joseph's roads

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The latest winter storm brought a large amount of snow and ice onto the St. Joseph roads.

Road crews began plowing roads yesterday at around 11:00am, but after more snow had arrived, crews were forced to go back to the emergency routes.

While the temperatures are low, crews say they are now able to start on the residential areas, but will have to keep an eye on the emergency routes throughout the process.

"All on and off all day, i've had supervisors out in the, on the emergencies and secondaries, making sure they aren't glazing back over. So far, everything seems to be pretty good shape. Of course there is still snow on the street, it's not melted clearer like what we have been lately, just cause the temperatures have been so low. um, it is melting slowly, it's just gonna take a day or two," said Superintendent of Streets & Infrastructure, Keven Schneider.

With low temperatures forecasted this entire week, snow melting is not going to be an option, but crews are going to have their focus on residential areas.

As long as there is no significant amounts of snow that piles up again overnight, crews believe they will get to all the roads in St. Joseph by tomorrow evening.