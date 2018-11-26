Road crews battle blizzard's aftermath

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Road crews continue to battle snow covered roadways after Sunday's heavy snow.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the entire fleet of 180 trucks in the northwest district were on the roads throughout the event to clear roads.

Precipitation initially began as rain, which became problematic as temperatures fell and snow began to accumulate. A layer of ice formed on the roads which created an icy base for snow to pile up on.

Crews worked throughout the night to plow snow and treat the roadways but MoDOT says that they received some help Monday, from the sun.

"We have been trying to get on it as quickly as we can during the daylight to try and get as much melting capability as we can with that sunshine," Marty Liles, the Assistant District Engineer with MoDOT Northwest District said. "And hopefully, maybe with the traffic driving on it, it'll help dry some of that pavement up."

Trucks will continue to be on the roads until roads become clear and will work overnight into Tuesday morning to battle very cold temperatures.

"I know we will have night crews out tonight. Just looking at that refreeze and maybe even some more drifting that could happen," Liles said.