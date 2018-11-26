Road crews battle deteriorating road conditions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) In the midst of a blizzard the likes of which hasn't been seen in years, road traffic is almost non-existent. It's times like these however, that salt and plow trucks with St. Joseph street maintenance are out and about.

"We are plowing and salting the streets of the city of St. Joe," Jeff Brendle, a plow operator, said.

Crews hit the pavement as the blizzard rolled in. The task of clearing several inches of snow across miles and miles of asphalt is not an easy one, crews spend upwards of 12 hours covering assigned routes throughout the city.

"It's just another day for me," Blaine Martin, salt truck operator, said. "I've been through a few snow storms."

With 15 years of experience in street maintenance Martin's goal remains simple

"Just getting the streets clean in a reasonable amount of time," Martin said.

Salt crews are sent out first to treat snow covered roads, then comes the plowing.

Brendle, who normally works in the sewer department, volunteers his time to help clear the streets,

"it's exhausting but we're here and we're gonna get it done one way or another," Brendle said.

The difficult task is one road crews have to master as the cleanup from this winter storm is expected to take days to complete.

As crews work to keep the streets clean, they have tips for drivers.

"Just slow down," Brendle said. "Take a few more extra minutes gives us some time to get things cleared up."

Salt and plow crew will be working round the clock to treat and plow roads after the storm leaves, crews will start on emergency snow routes and other major roads before getting to secondary streets. The streets department said its a process that could take days.