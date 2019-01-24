Clear
Road crews clean away snow after battling with rain

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—Tuesday night's storm kept  St. Joseph street crews busy all night through Wednesday morning, but it was what happened before the snow that made the cleanup efforts difficult. Before snow covered the streets, rain showers prevented street crews from pre-treating with salt. 

"When it's raining you run the risk of putting salt down and it just getting washed right off, so we end up just wasting our time and wasting material," Street Maintenance Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. 

As the rain came down Tuesday afternoon, Schneider's crew had no choice but to wait. 

"We wanted to get out as quickly as possible but we had to wait long enough for the rain to slow down," Schneider said. 

Street crews were able to start spreading salt shortly after 4pm Tuesday afternoon as snowfall turned to hail. From there the crew worked rolling 12-hour shifts throughout the night. 

"For the first two shifts, we used about 1,200 to 1,500 tons of salt," Schneider said. "Throughout the day the sunshine will help, even if the temperature is kind of still chilly the sun really gets the salt going."

Schneider says it'll take around 72 hours total for the streets to be fully cleared. 

Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Temperatures are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Blowing snow is expected to be an issue Thursday as the winds pick up from the northwest 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds will die down tonight as very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected tonight through Friday morning.
