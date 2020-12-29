Road crews face first winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The season's first winter storm hit the northwest Missouri region on Tuesday and road crews were out early fighting to keep up with the system.

"Your first one is always more challenging," said Scott Stephens, who oversees MoDOT's Emergency Operations Center. "We have some pretty veteran drivers that have done this before so we count on them to be our driving force."

The storm system brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area.

"The morning commute was pretty slick, most of our roads were covered with snow," Stephens said.

Stephens said all MoDOT crews were out treating the highways and will continue as the storm lingers on.

"We intend to be out there for the long-haul," Stephens said. "We will work on our major routes while the storm is going on, and once those are clear and in good shape we'll move to our low volume and minor routes."

Temperatures are expected to rise heading into the evening but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

"There could be some early morning frost, but we will have our crews out there and treating areas that are slick," Stephens said. "Make sure you're buckled up, put the cell phone down and really pay attention to the roads out there."