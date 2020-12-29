Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Road crews face first winter storm

The storm system brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 1:59 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 2:03 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The season's first winter storm hit the northwest Missouri region on Tuesday and road crews were out early fighting to keep up with the system.

"Your first one is always more challenging," said Scott Stephens, who oversees MoDOT's Emergency Operations Center. "We have some pretty veteran drivers that have done this before so we count on them to be our driving force."

The storm system brought a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the area.

"The morning commute was pretty slick, most of our roads were covered with snow," Stephens said.

Stephens said all MoDOT crews were out treating the highways and will continue as the storm lingers on.

"We intend to be out there for the long-haul," Stephens said. "We will work on our major routes while the storm is going on, and once those are clear and in good shape we'll move to our low volume and minor routes."

Temperatures are expected to rise heading into the evening but a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

"There could be some early morning frost, but we will have our crews out there and treating areas that are slick," Stephens said. "Make sure you're buckled up, put the cell phone down and really pay attention to the roads out there."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories