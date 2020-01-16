Road crews prepare for second round of winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those in charge of keeping roads clear geared up for the second round of winter weather in January, staff with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said their work to prepare for the storm is already well underway.

MoDOT staff said they have about 180 trucks ready to cover the Northwest Missouri district.

Meanwhile, in St. Joseph, the city's streets and maintenance department got a head start on pretreating city streets and roads.

"We started working on pretreating roads Wednesday," Keven Schneider, Superintendent City Streets, and Maintenance said.

Both departments expect the brunt of the storm to move through the area on Friday morning, but once the storm moves in though, they say there’s a little more uncertainty. MoDOT, along with City Streets staff said they’ll just need to watch the situation closely.

"If it starts melting naturally we’ll pull off," Schneider said. "When the rain ends, we’ll be watching the temperature and the winds and the forecast."

Schneider also shared concerns about road conditions after the storm is expected to move through, adding that refreezing could be an issue on Saturday.

Road crews said they have a plan for whatever mother nature brings.

"We’ll continue treating Friday night as the storm comes to an end," Adam Wood, Traffic Operations Engineer said.