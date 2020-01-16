Clear
Road crews prepare for second round of winter weather

MoDOT, and the St. Joseph City Streets and Maintenance Departments are gearing up for the second winter storm to hit the area in as many weeks.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 11:23 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those in charge of keeping roads clear geared up for the second round of winter weather in January, staff with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said their work to prepare for the storm is already well underway.

MoDOT staff said they have about 180 trucks ready to cover the Northwest Missouri district.

Meanwhile, in St. Joseph, the city's streets and maintenance department got a head start on pretreating city streets and roads.

"We started working on pretreating roads Wednesday," Keven Schneider, Superintendent City Streets, and Maintenance said. 

Both departments expect the brunt of the storm to move through the area on Friday morning, but once the storm moves in though, they say there’s a little more uncertainty. MoDOT, along with City Streets staff said they’ll just need to watch the situation closely.

"If it starts melting naturally we’ll pull off," Schneider said. "When the rain ends, we’ll be watching the temperature and the winds and the forecast."

Schneider also shared concerns about road conditions after the storm is expected to move through, adding that refreezing could be an issue on Saturday. 

Road crews said they have a plan for whatever mother nature brings.

"We’ll continue treating Friday night as the storm comes to an end," Adam Wood, Traffic Operations Engineer said.

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
