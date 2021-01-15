Road crews treat snowy roads in St. joseph on Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A snowy commute for drivers meant a busy day for road crews after snow and heavy winds hit St. Joseph Friday.

"We started pre-treating streets yesterday, then we ran through most of the night pre-treating, around 4:30-5:00 this morning we changed over to salting operations on emergencies and that's what we've been doing ever since, salting streets." - Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure, Keven Schneider said.

Ryan Johnson is one of those workers with the St. Joseph Public Works Department salting streets.

He says fighting this latest round of winter weather has been a little easier.

"We don't have to put on the plows most likely, so uh, we can't get things done quicker, we just have to worry about the salt portion today, makes it things a little quicker and easier today," said Johnson.

While crews are working as fast as they can, some roads do have higher priority than others.

"Our main priority is the emergency routes, so at any time if we are on any other route type, if the emergencies start collecting snow then we pull off those other routes and take care of the emergencies," said Schneider.

While crews may have to pull off neighborhood streets to maintain the emergency routes, Schneider says they will get to all of the streets by this evening.