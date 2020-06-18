Robidioux Resident Theatre is full steam ahead

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The lights of Broadway in New York City have been dark for nearly 100 days now, with the return not coming anytime soon. For the Robidoux Resident Theatre, they are one of the few to raise the curtain once again.

The theatre did shutdown for a couple of months, canceling and postponing shows. But as of a few weeks ago, program directors opened up the theatre again starting with Children's Summer Camps.

“Me and my staff are focusing on giving the kids as normal as an experience as possible since so much is taken away from them," said Linsday Prawitz, a program director at RRT. "And it’s a scary time for them too. Being here and being able to laugh and play and have fun and sing and dance. We’re just keeping it normal as possible.”

A couple of weeks ago RRT opened up again hosting a childrens' camp, Adams Family Jr., and is now rehearsing Frozen Jr. The staff felt like re-opening was the best decision for the kids, as so much has been taken away from them.

“Yes, I was so scared. I heard other camps that they were shutting down and I head that this one was back," said Mac Carlson who plays Olaf in Frozen Jr. "And I was like ‘Yes! We’re doing it!”

The theatre is following protocols with cleaning and disinfecting, and also spreading out audience members for each performance.

“We have a little guy in camp that wants to stage-manage so he straps on the sanitizer backpack everyday and sprays our seats and all of our locations here at the theatre," said Prawitz.

During Adams Family Jr., the camp put on six performances instead of three, so they could spread out the audience members to every other row. Each camper also has their own "parking spot" during camp, which is their own personal space when not rehearsing.

The future of the theatre is still up in the air. The plan is to continue out the rest of the season. Frozen Jr. dates are set for June 26 and 27. The times and number of performances have not been decided yet. RRT will then continue by performing previously postponed James and the Giant Peach in August followed by Always...Patsy Cline and Red Velvet Cake Wars in September. Concluding with the Ruby Awards; kicking off the next season with Clue. As for the rest of the 2020-2021 season, information about each show will be posted before the auditions are held, as another wave of COVID-19 is expected to hit later in the year.

The staff is still determining on how auditions will be held, and how seating will look for each performance and dinner theatre. Right now the staff is taking it show by show.

For any questions, concerns, and further information, visit their website https://rrtstjoe.org/ or call the box office at (816) 232-1778,