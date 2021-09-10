Robidoux Middle School students tour 9/11 exhibit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, students at Robidoux Middle School toured an exhibit dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Saturday marks two decades since the September 11th attacks, but for many students born after that dark day in our nation's history, it's not a memory but a history lesson.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it because I wasn’t even there," said Grecia, 8th grader at Robidoux Middle School.

Middle schoolers at Robidoux spent their morning getting an upclose look at 9/11 artifacts, audio clips from survivors, first responders and family members who lost a loved one and read original newspapers from that day.

For Brenden, an 8th grader, he was born in 2006 and didn't get to experience the gravity of that day. He said he learned about the terrorists attacks from school and stories from his parents.

Brenden said while he can learn about the tragic event, it's not the same as someone who experienced it first-hand.

"it's very emotional for all of us, but I personally think it's more emotional for the people who actually lived through it and actually saw it, whether they were there or saw it on the broadcast," said Brendan.

The 9/11 exhibit was a month in the making according to Melissa Corey, Library Media Specialist for Robidoux Middle School.

Corey was a senior in high school on 9/11. She said she remembers passing the silent halls on her way to class where she would watch the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

"It feels like it was just yesterday," said Corey as she began to get tearied-eyed.

The educator said it's important to pass onto our future generation the sacrifice, bravery and insrmentable loss of September attacks and the lasting impact its had on our country.

“You know, I think it comes down to stories. As a librarian you know the power of a story, the power of a book and these are real stories and real people. I’m really pleased that our students got to see that today,” said Corey.

Students read two lists resembling the twin towers which listed the names of each of the nearly 3,000 people that were killed on 9/11. The original newspapers were donated by an engineer in the St. Joseph School District.