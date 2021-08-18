Clear
Robidoux Middle School represented in Missouri State Teacher of the Year Semifinals

The Missouri State Teacher of the Year has reached its Semifinals this week. 17 teachers across the state with a chance to become the 2022 Teacher of the Year. One of those 17, Colin Pettegrew, a math teacher at Robidoux Middle School.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri State Teacher of the Year has reached its Semifinals this week. 17 teachers across the state with a chance to become the 2022 Teacher of the Year.

One of those 17, Colin Pettegrew, a math teacher at Robidoux Middle School.

On Wednesday, the staff at Robidoux Middle School showed up to Pettegrew's classroom on the second floor of the school to surprise him with the news of becoming a State Semifinalist.

Pettegrew says that he this whole process has been a surprise for him, especially Wednesday and that he is excited.

But while his name comes with the nomination, he says that this nomination doesn't just represent him, it represents all of the staff at the school. 

"Quite frankly it's been a surprise from all through the process, from being announced as a finalist to the winner, to the regional and onward. It means a lot but its definitely not just a reflection of me. As I kind of mentioned when they all were in here that uh I have been blessed to have the opportunity to learn and grow from them and it definitely represents a team award not just me," said Pettegrew.

With classes starting Monday, Pettegrew says he is just happy and excited to have the opportunity to get the ability to come into work everyday to help others. And the Missouri State Teacher of the Year Finalists will be announced later this fall.

