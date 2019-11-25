Robidoux Middle School students Walk for Water

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In an effort to identify with other children in different parts of the world with little to no access to water, students at Roubidoux Middle School met at nearby Krug Park taking turns carrying a 5-gallon jug of water.

Teachers called the event project-based learning adding that the point of the exercise was to raise awareness of the world's ongoing water crisis.

Teachers also said their students got the opportunity to lead multiple parts of the project as well as raise money for water crisis prevention efforts.

"We just all gave a little," Hollie McDowell, 7th Grade teacher said. "When we put it all together, we were able to raise a lot of money to help people really far away that we're never gonna meet, but we're going to make their lives better."

Students raised nearly $1400 dollars in one week, that money will go to world vision, an organization picked by the students that brings clean water to underdeveloped countries.