(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In an effort to identify with other children in different parts of the world with little to no access to water, students at Roubidoux Middle School met at nearby Krug Park taking turns carrying a 5-gallon jug of water.
Teachers called the event project-based learning adding that the point of the exercise was to raise awareness of the world's ongoing water crisis.
Teachers also said their students got the opportunity to lead multiple parts of the project as well as raise money for water crisis prevention efforts.
"We just all gave a little," Hollie McDowell, 7th Grade teacher said. "When we put it all together, we were able to raise a lot of money to help people really far away that we're never gonna meet, but we're going to make their lives better."
Students raised nearly $1400 dollars in one week, that money will go to world vision, an organization picked by the students that brings clean water to underdeveloped countries.
Related Content
- Robidoux Middle School students Walk for Water
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- People in St. Joseph celebrate Robidoux's birthday
- Middle School Students Eat Lunch With a Cop
- Bode Middle School Students get 3D Intervactive Sandbox
- Lafayette High School student hit by car walking to school
- California pushes back school start times for middle and high school students
- Savannah School District responds to threat made at middle school
- "Breakfast with Experts" gives middle school students some food for thought about careers