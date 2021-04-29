Clear
Robidoux Resident Theatre announces 2021-2022 season

"Come Alive" is the theme for 2021-2022 season at the Robidoux Resident Theatre. Big Fish, School of Rock, and The Little Mermaid are some of the productions that will be featured throughout the season.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 10:43 AM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday night, the Robidoux Resident Theatre announced their 2021-2022 season.

The theme for the season, which will begin in the fall, is "Come Alive." 

"You know, when we announced last year, we were kind of like, 'fingers crossed? Maybe we'll get some of the shows in?', said RRT Executive Director Sandy Burg. "But this year we feel very confident that we'll get all of those shows and we're going to be back to normal. And our theme this year is 'Come Alive.' Kind of like we've all been going through this for the last year or so, and now it's back to what we normally do."

RRT was unable to perform a few of their major productions due to costs, but shows like The Little Mermaid and School of Rock will be making a return to the stage in the upcoming season.

"At The Missouri (Theatre), for example, because it's such a big venue, you know, we were not able to cover all of our costs at Christmas show. So, it's been hard for sure," said Burg.

Staff at RRT said despite having to cancel a few musicals, they were able to produce the smaller productions and children's camps.

"We recognize that it is probably a great light to them for the kids this entire past year, including last summer and this entire past theatre academy season," said Lindsay Prawitz, the RRT Program Director. "It's something for the kids to kind of hold onto. It's a semblance of normalcy for them."

The theatre currently has seating precautions for their upcoming productions, but plan to go back to normal for the upcoming season.

"We intend and plan to go back to a more normal situation come September," said Prawitz. 

The upcoming production of Game Show, is performing this weekend, April 30 through May 2.  To purchase a ticket and view the remainder of the current season, click here.

The 2021-2022 full season of shows:

  • School of Rock, October 22-24, 2021 at The Missouri Theatre
  • Irving Berlin's: Holiday Inn, December 10-12, 2021, at The Missouri Theatre
  • The Little Mermaid, March 4-6, 2022, at The Missouri Theatre
  • Big Fish, July 8-10, 2022, at The Missouri Theatre
  • The 39 Steps: Where Hitchcock Meets Hilarious, September 24-26, 2021, at The Ruby
  • A Nice Family Christmas, November 26-28, December 3-5, 2021, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Mom's Gift, April 29-May1, 2022, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Over the River and Through the Woods, July 29-31, 2022, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Shrek Jr. the Musical, Fall 2021-Spring 2022, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Alice in Wonderland Jr., Summer 2022, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Into the Woods, Summer 2022, at The Ruby Theatre
  • Big Fish: School Edition, Summer 2022, at The Ruby Theatre

