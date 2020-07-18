Clear
Robotic surgery debuts in St. Joseph

Doctors say the DaVinci system offers state of the art surgical options. They debuted the Davinci Robot System in St. Joseph Saturday morning.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Doctors at Mosaic Life Care through Phoenix Urology have started a new robotics center at the hospital which aims to bring state of the art medical technology to St. Joseph.

"We've been taking care of patients that need reconstructive surgery as well as cancer surgeries, prostate cancer," Dr. Mike Kozminski, a urologist said. 

One of their most advanced tools called the DaVinci System demonstrates the advantages of robotic surgery.

The system makes a variety of surgical jobs much less invasive. Doctors use precise robotic arms that work much like hands and fingers. 

Ergonomic features for the doctor, as well as a highly detailed camera, allows for ease of operation for doctors.

"We can see the margins of where tumors and cancers are much easier with this type of system," Kozminski said. 

For patients, the minimally invasive surgery also means those who've had a robotic surgery procedure say less invasive also means less risk.

"You don't have the risk of infections setting in that you would have from the traditional surgeries," Charles Davis, a patient said. "It's just so much better." 

"I had my surgery on March 6th," Beverly Lant, a patient said. "Went home the next day, I was up walking that night."

Doctors said this technology is already a hospitals serving communities both larger and smaller than St. Joseph.

They say they're glad to finally bring it here.

"We're just so excited to finally get it to this area to be able to offer it to our patients and not have them have to leave our community to get something done," Dr. Michael Aberger, Phoenix Urology said. 

Doctors say the technology behind this robotic surgery has been around for 20 years with many revisions.
The DaVinci system at the hospital is currently the most advanced.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. With the sunshine the heat and humidity we will see heat index values of 100 degrees to 105 degrees this weekend.
