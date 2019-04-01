Rock Port police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) The Rock Port Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a statement released by the department, the shooting took place at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a possible shooting.

Prior to officer's arrival, a gunshot victim contacted the Atchison County Sheriff's office. The victim was life-flighted with unknown injuries to the hospital.

A suspect was taken in for questioning.

There is no additional information available at this time as the investigation continues.

The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Tarkio Police Department assisted at the scene.