Rock the Park summer concert series moves ahead despite the pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Efforts to keep music alive at Coleman Hawkins park this summer are moving ahead despite Covid-19.

“We’re super excited about the summer concert series,” Christy George said. “It’s something that we have been scheduling and rescheduling and we’re ready to proceed with it.”

The “Rock the Park” summer concert series is set to return again this year. However, there will be a few changes made in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’re asking that you rock the park but stay six feet apart,” George said.

Some of those changes not only include not allowing groups of more than 10 people and staying six feet apart. More plexiglass will be installed in areas where alcohol is served.

As more and more residents look to get out of the house during the summer months, doctors stress the importance of staying aware when it comes to Covid-19.

They say they’re still seeing signs of spread.

“We have seen that there have been stories of spread of coronavirus from the Lake of the Ozarks,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson from the University of Medical Center said. “We know from at least one published report that we have someone that went to the protests and got coronavirus. It is out there, it continues to go down to personal responsibility and trying to mitigate all of these risks as much as possible.

Doctors along with organizers of this festival are hoping that those who venture out take heed and stay safe.

“We just ask that everybody do their part to help participate so that we can continue on with our summer series and have fun together,” George said.

The summer concert series is scheduled to begin Friday, June 19 at 6:30 at Coleman Hawkins park.

Live music will be featured every Friday through August 7.