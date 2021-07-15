Rogers Pharmacy celebrates new building

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Covid-19 pandemic didn't delay a local pharmacy from moving to a location, but it did push back it's ribbon cutting ceremony by a full year.

Staff and customers at Rogers Pharmacy celebrated Wednesday.

Last year, the pharmacy moved from its location at 25th and Frederick to a larger location on the North Belt Highway.

They say they are happy with their new facility, which offers them more parking, a drive-thru and more retail space for medical equipment.

"It's a great feeling, and it's just a kind of a testament to the people that work for us and our customers, we couldn't do it without either one of those two groups. We've worked hard to be in the position that we are and this is kind of a culmination of that effort,” Benne Rogers, CEO of Rogers Pharmacy said.

The pharmacy also plans another celebration in September.