Rogers Pharmacy celebrates new building

The Covid-19 pandemic didn't delay a local pharmacy from moving to a location, but it did push back it's ribbon cutting ceremony by a full year.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 10:27 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Staff and customers at Rogers Pharmacy celebrated Wednesday.

Last year, the pharmacy moved from its location at 25th and Frederick to a larger location on the North Belt Highway.

They say they are happy with their new facility, which offers them more parking, a drive-thru and more retail space for medical equipment.

"It's a great feeling, and it's just a kind of a testament to the people that work for us and our customers, we couldn't do it without either one of those two groups. We've worked hard to be in the position that we are and this is kind of a culmination of that effort,” Benne Rogers, CEO of Rogers Pharmacy said.

The pharmacy also plans another celebration in September.

Light to moderate scattered showers have moved into the area early this morning ahead of a cold front. This front will slowly make its way through our area today giving us continued shower and thunderstorm chances today. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
