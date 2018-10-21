Clear

Rolling Hills Library holds annual Halloween closet

The Rolling Hills Library held its fifth annual Uncle Fester's Closet.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Rolling Hills Library got into the spirit of halloween this weekend by opening up Uncle Fester's Closet.
The event gives away a collection of donated halloween costumes for free to whoever shows up. Costumes for children of all ages were up for grabs. Organizers say the rising cost of dressing kids up for trick-or-treating has created a need for this event.

"This is an opportunity for members of our community to come in and get something for thier child, possibly themselves along with the accesories and have some fun and enjoyment without killing the pocketbook," Raye Bradford volunteer, said.

The library will host a halloween party next weekend for the kids to wear their costumes.

On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.
