Rolling Hills Library holds annual Halloween closet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Rolling Hills Library got into the spirit of halloween this weekend by opening up Uncle Fester's Closet.

The event gives away a collection of donated halloween costumes for free to whoever shows up. Costumes for children of all ages were up for grabs. Organizers say the rising cost of dressing kids up for trick-or-treating has created a need for this event.

"This is an opportunity for members of our community to come in and get something for thier child, possibly themselves along with the accesories and have some fun and enjoyment without killing the pocketbook," Raye Bradford volunteer, said.

The library will host a halloween party next weekend for the kids to wear their costumes.