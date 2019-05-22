Rolling Hills Library pushing for tax renewal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Rolling Hills Library is asking voters to renew a 15-cent tax levy when they head to the polls in August.

The levy is set to expire at the end of 2019.

In 1999, voters approved a 15-cent increase to the levy raising it to 31-cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.

If passed the levy will remain at that amount for another 20 years. If it fails, library officials said it would cut the library's budget in half and they would be forced to cut staff, hours, books and services.

Library officials said the 15-cent levy would secure the library's future for decades.

"The city and the chamber have their Imagine 2040 plan which is a vision of the future for what St. Joseph and the surrounding counties could be and so we want to make sure what we are doing is in line with that. That we are providing services and resources that help move that vision of the community forward," Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears said.

The Rolling Hills Library district takes in all of Andrew County and the rural parts of Buchanan County outside of the 1965 St. Joseph city limits.

The election is Tuesday, Aug. 6.