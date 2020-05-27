Rolling Hills Library reopens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Rolling Hills Library opened Tuesday, May 26. This is the first time the library has allowed visitors inside the building for two months.

"This is the first day that we've had the library building open," said Belt Branch manager Kelly Morris. "We are still offering curbside service, but people are welcome to come inside and browse as well."

New guidelines are set in place to ensure safety for all. Staff members will be wearing masks at all times while encouraging visitors to do the same. Library staff will monitor the number of patrons inside the building limiting the crowd to 30 people at a time staying no longer than 30 minutes. For the Savannah location, the number of people is limited to 15.

Computer usage will also be cut down to a 30 minute time period unless discussed otherwise with staff for a longer time of use.

Summer programs will not take place, but the online reading incentives are still available for those wanting to participate.

The Curbside Pickup service will also continue.

The Belt Branch is open from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 P.M. on Sunday.

The Savannah Branch is open 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 P.M.

Information about library services can be found at rhcl.org

